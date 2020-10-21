Clean Yield Group Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,624.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.