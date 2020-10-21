IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $437,680,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,791,000 after buying an additional 1,587,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,547,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 604,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

