IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 964 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

