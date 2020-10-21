Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

