ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $7,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

NLY stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

