Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 432,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 149,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

