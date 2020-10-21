IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 499 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $6,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,157 shares in the company, valued at $187,605,652.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,718. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. BidaskClub upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average of $121.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

