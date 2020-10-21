IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $894,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Western Digital by 3,776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,211,000 after buying an additional 445,996 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after buying an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $16,000,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,003.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 361,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

