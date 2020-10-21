IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 773 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Celanese by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

