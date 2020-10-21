NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

