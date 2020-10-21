PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,163 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $29,220,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $20,881,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.