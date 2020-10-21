IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $159.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

