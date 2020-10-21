IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,232 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIF opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

