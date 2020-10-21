IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.