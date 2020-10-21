IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $220,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cognex by 4.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.44.

CGNX stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 1.68. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

