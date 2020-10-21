DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 100.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $25.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

