FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $1,442,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total transaction of $618,990.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,178 shares of company stock worth $6,708,312. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $333.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.