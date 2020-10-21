Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 10,461 Shares

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$23,118.81 ($16,513.44).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,923 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$47,792.14 ($34,137.24).

On Friday, October 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 42,484 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$91,510.54 ($65,364.67).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 124,879 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$266,866.42 ($190,618.87).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 86,220 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$183,045.06 ($130,746.47).

On Thursday, October 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 181,168 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$383,894.99 ($274,210.71).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 127,052 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.94.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

