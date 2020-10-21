Ryerson (RYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RYI opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

