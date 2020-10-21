GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 106,973 Shares of Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The business’s revenue was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 1,073.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 679,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 204,053 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 577,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 473,401 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

