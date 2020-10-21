Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,561 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.