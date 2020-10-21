Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,140 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

