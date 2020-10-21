Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,030.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $984.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $853.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,049.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,465,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

