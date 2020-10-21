Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,219,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

