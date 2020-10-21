Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,783,000 after purchasing an additional 599,417 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 637,247.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,504,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,802.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,884,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 334,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 837,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 186,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.