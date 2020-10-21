Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 42,991.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,552 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,148.2% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,951 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 360.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,746,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

