Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 42,991.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,552 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,148.2% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,951 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 360.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,746,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Kroger Co
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,140 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Caterpillar Inc. Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
