Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $391,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 78,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

