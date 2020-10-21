Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $88,983,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

