Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

ITW opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

