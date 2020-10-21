iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.