Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

