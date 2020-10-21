Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,867 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,180,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,812,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,086,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,400,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,423,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,616 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,774,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 697,211 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.