Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,238,000 after buying an additional 1,627,065 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,402,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 1,342,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 458,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 424,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,172,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

