DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.