DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 65,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 475,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 274,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 62.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 215,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 82,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 35,000 shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,366,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,614,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 93,000 shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $707,730.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,366,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,442.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,680 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

