Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

