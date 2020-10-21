Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,284 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,521,000 after buying an additional 4,100,787 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,777 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,585,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after acquiring an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.