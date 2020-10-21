Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.44 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

