Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

