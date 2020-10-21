Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.