Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in BP by 109.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in BP by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

NYSE:BP opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

