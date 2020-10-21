Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $233.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

