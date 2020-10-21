Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $457,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

