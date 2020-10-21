Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,176,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

GS opened at $208.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.57. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

