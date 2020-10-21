Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Shares of FE stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

