Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

