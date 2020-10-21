Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $514,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

