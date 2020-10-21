Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $492,000 in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $210,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $250,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Livongo Health by 33.6% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 166,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

LVGO opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,122,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,348,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

