American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

NYSE:AMT opened at $243.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day moving average of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.