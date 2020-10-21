Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth $674,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 382.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

